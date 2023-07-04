The situation in Ebonyi State continues to escalate as hoodlums set fire to a police van at Ukwagba village and resorted to firing sporadically in order to intimidate citizens and enforce the seven-day sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Simon Ekpa.

According to reports, the hoodlums forcefully approached the Ukwagba police checkpoint and demanded that officers vacate the area, stating that they were not seeking confrontation with them. Subsequently, they proceeded to set the police van ablaze.

In another incident, the hoodlums targeted the Ishieke police checkpoint, firing shots indiscriminately. This created a state of panic among police officers, who fled for their safety.

Additionally, the hoodlums targeted Afiaohu market along the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, where they allegedly fired shots into the air, causing business owners to flee and abandon their goods.

The chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Prince Odono Okechukwu, condemned the burning of the police van and called on stakeholders to cooperate in addressing the insecurity in the area.

He pledged to apprehend the perpetrators and urged Traditional Rulers, Town Union Presidents, and community vigilantes to collaborate in promoting peace.

In response to the incidents, the Commissioner of Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi, Jude Chikadibia Okpor, expressed dismay and assured the public that security agents were taking necessary measures to maintain order. He advised the general public to continue with their lawful activities.