Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, along with the new CEO, has announced a significant change for the popular social media platform.

They revealed that Twitter will be abandoning its current bird logo in favor of a new logo featuring the letter “X.”

Earlier, the company had launched a website named x.com, which redirects to the Twitter page when visited.

Elon Musk, in his recent tweets over the past few days, made mentions of the new logo, building anticipation for the upcoming change. Messages were also sent to Twitter employees, notifying them about the logo update.

Subsequently, Musk posted a picture of the Twitter headquarters with the new X logo on his Twitter handle, making the change official.

In his announcement, Musk stated, “Soon, we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand, and gradually, all the birds.”

Despite the innovation, users have expressed that Twitter will always remain familiar to them, even with the logo change.