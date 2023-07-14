Content creator, Mazi Jude Pondis has called out Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie over his recent post.

Recall that the actor had shared a photo of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Sharing the photo, the movie director thanked God as he describes Judy as his peace.

Reacting to this, Mazi Jude slammed Yul Edochie for sharing such photo few days after his first wife, May made a post, appreciating people for standing with their family during the mourning period of their late son.

“I’ll advice Yul Edochie to stop all these picture posting with Judy and try to win the heart of his fans back. Enough of all these 0ppression it’s no longer oppressing.

Baba concentrate on your brand, give us more movies and entertainment related content which you’re known for. Posting this picture just few days your embatt|ed first wife, May Edochie posted to appreciate people for standing with the family during the m0urning period doesn’t really show maturity.

If Judy is your peace of mind, baba keep it safe and give your fans what they really want. No matter how we try to sugarcoat it, Yul needs to win back the heart of many again and he can only do that by profusely releasing interesting movies until everybody forget about what happened. And Judy should try and advice him to stop, it’s looking chi|dish already tbh.”

