Big Brother Naija star, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has shared her mother’s reaction to the news making the rounds that she and music star, Wande Coal have been married for a year.

TheinfoNG reported earlier today, July 5, that the actress, set tongues wagging online with her revelation.

The BBNaija alumi made the claim in a post on her Twitter page and said that they have been husband and wife for the past one year.

Erica shared a photo of herself with Wande on Tuesday, to celebrate one year anniversary.

She wrote; “Today makes it a year since we got married! Happy anniversary to us.”

In a separate post, the actress uploaded a photo of she and the singer staring at a phone, with the caption; “Looking at our wedding pictures. Awww.”

She told her mother that she is not married and it was all a joke

Erica accused Nigerians of causing problems for her with the caption: “See what you people have caused 😭 my mom sent this”

See the post below: