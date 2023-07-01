After staying off social media and locking up the comment section of her Instagram page following the crazy drama of being allegedly romantically involved with Banky W, singer Niyola has now put up a confusing message on her Insta story.

We reecall that over the weekend, it was alleged that popular Nigerian singer, actor, politician, and pastor Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, not only cheated on his actress wife, Adesua Etomi but also impregnated another woman believed to be Niyola who was formerly signed to his record label.

Gist lover further reported that the singer was previously having an affair with the side chic before he got married to Adesua Etomi and continued after.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi however put the allegations to rest by sharing lovey-dovey photos of themselves on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Church.

Banky W further appreciated his wife, who he said he would forever remain grateful to God for because he often keeps her on the phone for hours.

Now breaking her silence on Instagram since the rumors broke out, Niyola posted this:

“Apostles train, equip and send. Don’t expect potlucks and hugs, expect battle plans and war zones”

See below: