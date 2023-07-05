The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has issued a warning that the force will take action against pranksters who engage in outrageous pranks.

Adejobi made this statement on Tuesday night while condemning a viral prank video. He emphasized that extravagant pranksters will face the consequences of their actions.

The PRO shared a particular prank video in which a prankster unleashed a dog on a commuter who had chased him to his residence after being struck while riding a bike.

Retweeting the video, the FPRO commented, “You see? If he’s arrested now, many people will still attack the police, claiming it’s just a business. Imagine… Anyway, every day for the thief, a day for the owner. Let them continue doing what they do.”

It should be recalled that a skit maker based in Oyo State, Trinity Guy, was arrested last month for his “immoral prank” videos, despite several warnings from the police about his extreme pranks.

He was subsequently arraigned and remanded by an Oyo State Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on charges of alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old minor.