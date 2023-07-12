A devastating incident has left a Las Vegas family in mourning after a 2-year-old toddler, Jaiangelis Stevenson, accidentally shot himself at a caregiver’s home over the weekend.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the bedroom of a residence near Nellis Air Force Base at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The young boy was quickly transported to the University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to reports from KLAS.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident to determine if there was any abuse or neglect involved.

At the time of the shooting, Jaiangelis was under the care of a family member while his mother was at work. His aunt, Paris Box, shared fond memories of the toddler, mentioning his captivating blue eyes and their loving nickname for him, “Blue.”

She recalled how he would greet her with excitement, calling her “Ti Ti,” and roam around happily with his popsicle.

The apartment near Nellis Air Force Base serves as the backdrop for this tragic event. The family is currently grappling with the acceptance of what has transpired.

Box expressed her emotions, acknowledging that the incident resulted from negligence, but refrained from harboring hate in her heart. Despite her disappointment, she believes the tragic event was not intentional and understands the hearts of those involved.