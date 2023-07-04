Popular reality star, Kiddwaya has reacted after fans pleaded that he marries his co-star, Erica Nlewedim.

It would be recalled that the two personalities had appeared on the BBNaija lockdown edition and had been lovers while on the show.

However, they seem to have drifted apart after the show and never took their relationship to the next level.

Fans decided to beg the billionaire heir to consider marrying Erica as they’re perfect fit.

According to the Twitter user, he wants Kidd and Erica to become man and wife.

The fan wrote; “Kidwaya please I want you to marry Erica.”

Kiddwaya who reacted to the question described Erica simply as his bestie.

He wrote; “That’s my bestie @EricaNlewedim”

See the post below: