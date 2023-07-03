Popular Afrobeats musician, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid set comment sections abuzz with his action to maintain boundaries while performing with singer, Tems.

The two artists both appeared on stage and delivered a performance at ‘Essence Fest’ on Sunday night, the first time they would be seen on stage together since two years.

When they had finished singing “Essence,” Tems gave Wizkid a passionate hug as he was providing a message of appreciation.

The Ojuelegba crooner did not fully embrace her because he appeared uneasy, which drew reactions on social media.

He may have been motivated by the contentious incident in which he attempted to lift Tems during the “Made in Lagos” concert at the O2 Arena in London in 2021.

Social media users had conflicting reactions to the incident, with many blaming the founder of Starboy Entertainment for attacking the woman.

Although, in a new clip, the roles were reversed and it was the Tems that hugged WizKid and fans made reference to the past incident.

Watch the video below:

_wfromeo; Why she come she Dey hug Wizzy like say na baby 🌚😂

wurd_bishop; Now if this was wiz hugging and touching her,umu uwa will say he is sexualizing her,so now that it is the other way round what will you term it?

kingstepheniv; Women are not talking now ooo. I thought they refer to this as harassment?

realshadollz; Why is tems sexualizing my big wiz 😂😂😂

natiina77; If na me be wiz make I die say I no bounce dat hug way Tems day bring come…I 4 make am 1-1