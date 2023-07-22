Popular Nigerian Media personality, OAP Nedu, has advised men to be careful of ladies in choir since their appearance does not often reflect their character.

In a recent interview on Naija FM’s ‘Across the Bridge’ show, the controversial OAP stated that certain choristers are not always as divine as many people believe.

He described how he almost got engaged to one choir mistress but was put off by her immoral behavior.

He said;

“I said I want to engage the girl. He said why? He said he gave me the girl to ‘chop’.

I said no, the girl is a virgin. He shouted ‘Which virgin?’ He said sometimes when they are at all-night rehearsals, they will be on stage. The girl has a guy that comes through the back. He said they will be at the back.

Sometimes they will hear moaning sounds. When he goes nearer, he would hear the same moaning sound, but much louder. Is that one a virgin?

My brother, fear every girl wey dey choir. But some are very, very wonderful.”

Watch him speak below;