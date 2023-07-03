With his recent announcement of Tiwa Savage as the “Greatest Of All Times” (GOAT), entertainment mogul and talent manager Tunji Balogun, also known as Tee Billz, has unexpectedly sparked a surge of reactions.

The famous Nigerian singer’s split husband praised his ex-wife on Instagram in a since-deleted message, highlighting her extraordinary skills.

Without their combined efforts, according to Tee Billz, no other female singer would have a shot in the music business. Tee Billz is recognized for his important contribution to Tiwa Savage’s climb to fame.

He wrote;

“Without her, without me, no female artist will stand a chance… Let’s start the debate! She’s still the GOAT regardless!”