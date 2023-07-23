A Nigerian lady identified simply as Amaka has taken to social media to show the interesting note her roommate left for her inside an empty cooking pot.

The student apparently returned from lectures hoping to find something to eat in the room only for her to open her roommate’s pot and see a warning note inside.

Her friend reprimanded her in the letter for always eating her food and not contributing any money towards the preparation of meals. She described Amaka as a useless roommate and ordered her to close the pot which she opened.

It read; “Amaka You’re a useless Roommate. All you do is Come back from Class, Open my Pot and Check if I cooked Without Contributing Nothing PLX CLOSE MY POT BACK”

See below:

Reacting, leaddyskincare said; Amaka should try and contribute to the food they eat together. It’s frustrating for someone to cook with her finances alone,even stress to cook,and someone comes to pick and eat. She isn’t your Mother💁

paintsilmil; Who else noticed this note was left inside the pot 😂

bature_meenah; Na them they use money buy cloth come Dey hungry 😂😂😂

justinomilano1; To think that Amaka opened the pot and saw this instead of food 😂😂

welcome_to_2024; Forget the note, naw charcoal den Dey use cook?😂😂 Cux which kan pot be that?

iameniolamyde; I have never seen an Amaka that never disappoints since one broke my heart that year .