Social media users have reacted to housemates Uriel and Neo’s passionate kiss in the garden.

The housemates were ecstatic about their first Saturday party.

Uriel and Neo, housemates, were spotted sitting in the garden and they ended up sharing a passionate kiss while they were talking.

Uriel admitted to Neo that he has feelings for him and that she knows he looks at her passionately.

This disclosure from Uriel comes a few days after she disclosed to Big Brother during her diary session that she has feelings for one of the male housemates who is much younger than her.

Many social media users have concluded that the man Uriel is developing feelings for might be Neo.

