Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alerted the Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido to runaway from Nigeria over the danger ahead.

The journalist Kemi Olunloyo has suggested that it will be safer for the Afrobeats Superstar Davido to consider leaving the country for a while following the severe hostility he has had from the Muslim community.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote about the Davido’s hazardous predicament in an Instagram post and claimed to have obtained reliable evidence about the extent of the threats made against the superstar singer.

She wrote;

“Davido leave Nigeria with your artist. Get him a visa ASAP. You are in danger in Nigeria. Big Danger. Apologize to Islam. I have credible information that these credible threats are realm I was very quiet during the Deborah case.

I was dealing with the Oromoni threats which I now posted after 2 years. I was reading what this girl was writing on WhatsApp and vowed never to apologize. LEAVE!! LEAVE!! LEAVE!! Ignore your dáft fans saying it’s not your video.

You wrote the concept. You paid $70k, even the video director needs protection. They are not even “begging on your behalf, the Nigerian way”. If these people harm you, these fans will be the first to post”.