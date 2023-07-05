Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Yemi Alade has often faced criticism regarding her sense of style.

While she mostly ignores such comments, it seems that she was in no mood to entertain trolls this time.

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, the singer shared a new photo in which she appeared stylish in a brown ensemble.

Yemi Alade looked effortlessly stunning in a brown two-piece outfit, comprising a button-down shirt and a mini skirt.

Adding a touch of edginess to her attire, she wore a pair of fishnet stockings and completed the look with trendy sneakers.

The singer wrote;

“I’m amazing, extremely talented, kind and extraordinary. You would mistake me for an angel 🤧❤️ “

Few minutes after the singer shared the photo, a Twitter user by the name of @humbledarasimi criticized Yemi Alade, noting that her fishnet stockings were torn around the inner part of her thighs.

In her tweet, @humbledarasimi wrote;

“I’m the only one seeing this.”

Reacting to the user, Yemi Alade wrote;

“This pic was posted 3 minutes ago, and that was enough time for you to zoom in and tweet your ignorance. Imagine if you paid attention to the details of your life in this manner; you would be in a better place by now. It’s open on both thighs since that area is your business too.”