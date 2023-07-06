Former Super Eagles striker, Obinna Nsofor has gotten married to his white lover, Anastasija Radi.

According to reports, the wedding took place on Sunday, July 2, at the iconic La Torre di San Marco in Brescia, Italy.

Taking to his Instagram page to officially share the news, Obinna Nsofor posted glamorous photos from his wedding.

In the photos, the 36-year-old Inter Milan striker wore a classy blue tuxedo while his wife, Anastasija Radi, walked down the aisle in ger glamorou

He captioned it: “Mr & Mrs Nsofor.”

This comes months after they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

See his post below:

