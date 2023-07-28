Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has made an appearance on Instagram, two months after her 44th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star, who is allegedly battling mental health, shared an adorable selfie.

Genevieve looked all shades of beautiful as she posed for the camera.

Following her absence on social media, Genevieve Nnaji made a quiet return to social media to celebrate her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Genevieve Nnaji shared a video of her surrounded by friends and family with a cake in front of her.

