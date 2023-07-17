Popular preacher, Apostle Okose has emphasized the importance of men giving their women ‘head’ in marriages as he claims that it is not.

In a viral video, the clergyman was seen speaking on the importance of oral relations between married men and and their wives.

According to him, contrary to what many believe, oral relations isn’t a sin and it even serves to boost a woman’s time to climax.

“The Bible says the body of the man belongs to the woman, the body of the woman belongs to the man. No woman ejaculates just through penetration. No matter how gifted or how long-lasting you think you can go, nothing satisfies a woman more than giving head,” he stated in part.

