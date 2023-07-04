Popular Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo has taken to social media to voice out her frustrations over hike in the price of petrol. She lamented that the price of petrol has frustrated her business.

She revealed how she bought diesel/petrol for almost 200k in a week without making 200k in 2 weeks or more. All of this has made her broke and tired, however, she relies on the strength of the Spirit.

“Honestly, I am tired! My tired is even tired. Doing business in Nigeria can be frustrating. Bought Diesel/petrol for almost 200k in a week without making 200k in 2 weeks or more, not to even talk about other expenses. God knows I’m tired but I receive the strength of the spirit. The Lord is my strength… To say I’m broke is an understatement but it well”.



Praying for her fans, she wrote, “To everyone going through what I’m going through and even more. God Almighty will strengthen you and bless you. You will never labor in vain by God’s grace”.