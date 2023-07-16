Despite a request from Guinness World Records to stop the attempts, Lady begins a Smile-A-Thon in which she will smile nonstop for 72 hours in order to break a record.

You may recall that the record body issued a public service announcement asking people to take it easy on record-breaking attempts after being inundated with applications.

Some Nigerians, however, appear to have ignored the plea and begun their own record attempts.

A Nigerian lady has commenced her Smile-A-Thon attempt during which she would keep smiling without stopping for 72 hours.

A video which surfaced online captures her on live cam smiling nonstop as the timer counts down.

Watch the video below;-

See some reactions below:

the_real_tobe_official wrote: “She never chop breakfast or go 0 through a lot for her life before “

fashion_magicblog wrote: “What about pray _A_thon”

dkxn_t wrote: “What if her boyfriend just break up with 86 her as she dey do this Smile-a-thin?”

beatriceofficial wrote: “This song has been through alot..”

_themediagirl wrote: “What if your lips should hang?”