Popular Nigerian skit maker, Nasboi has lost his only brother.

The sad news was shared by the content creator his Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of himself in tears, Nasboi revealed that his younger brother died last night.

According to him, the young boy was only 20 Years Old.

He wrote: “Death took my only brother last night. He was only 20. God knows best ♥️”

The actor also took to his Instagram story to talk about how he, a comedian that makes me laugh, is now the one crying.

“Na me wey dey make people laugh. Na me dey cry” Nasboi wrote.

See his post below;

