An alleged family member of Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie has made a shocking revelation about their son, Kambilichukwu’s death.

She made this allegation while speaking on the phone with a reporter.

According to her, Kambilichukwu was poisoned with a burger and drink.

The family member went on to reveal that May and Yul Edochie ‘s son was with a friend when he received the package of food consisting of burger and drink.

However, after consuming the meal, he complained to his friend how his tummy was hurting.

The woman claimed that Kambilichukwu’s friend knows who the sender of the package was.

The friends’ family, were however, threatened into keeping silence.

She also revealed that May is going through alot.

Watch the video below:

