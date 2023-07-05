A Nigerian man who undoubtedly believed that popping the question to his partner in front of everyone would be romantically surprising suffered heartbreak.

During a gathering of friends, he proposed to his girlfriend, but she declined and left the space.

He knelt down and pulled out a ring, which was captured on a video that is currently going viral online.

He tried to explain everything to his girl, but she chose to turn around and go. Some of his friends and guests could be seen pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but she resisted them.

Her lover stood up and shook his head in despair as they eventually let her depart amid sad muttering.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, king_alpha_67 said; Why wouldn’t you take the ring and save him the shame and then u can tell him no privately

lincoco.gram; Like you could always just accept for his ego, and clear him the real matters afterwards 😔

nochienoch; Why would you propose to her and she says NO… Then, nor be your woman be that

lanre_emmanuel52; Na wah 😩 some pple nor they reason other people feelings.