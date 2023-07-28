Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme, has resorted to social media to claim that she has not had s3xual relations in the last seven years.

The actress made this known this on her official Instagram page in a post on her story. She lamented the absence of s3xual intercourse, pleading for netizens to assist her.

Nancy Iheme revealed that she no longer knows how to kiss due to a lack of intercourse.

The actress stated this while posting a headshot in which she shined for the camera while wearing a brown wig hat.

In her words:

“I have not had s+x in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again… “

See the post below:

Nancy Iheme’s post has raised eyebrows of netizens as many have wondered whether she’s telling the truth or merely ranting on the social media space as the case may be.

Iheme Nancy is also social media and brand influencer. She has featured in movies like Drunk in Jealousy, Ladies of high class, Treasure and many more.