One of the 2014 Boko Haram abductees, Joy Bishara, has announced her engagement to James, a Caucasian man, in America.

On today, July 25, 2023, the Nigerian woman, who recently turned 27 years old, announced her engagement to pals on her Instagram page.

She posted pictures of the moment her partner proposed in three simple words while getting down on one knee.

In the serene and peaceful surroundings of the beach, James proposed to Joy Bishara.

She wrote:

“I said yes to Love, laughter, and happily ever after with my best friend. James exceeds everything I ever prayed for. God’s faithfulness amazes me daily. I am overjoyed to be starting this journey with the love of my life. Mr & Mrs Loading….”