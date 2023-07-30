A video that went viral shows Cardi B, a popular American singer, throwing a microphone with precision at a fan who threw water on her while she was performing.

In the video, the curvy American musician is seen entertaining fans on stage while flanked by her bodyguards.

One overzealous fan who was among the throng of cheering audience decided to act beyond boundaries.

The fan threw the content of the cup he was holding on the singer and this greatly vexed her and she hurled the microphone she was holding at his head.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, jay_ni_fah wrote: “I know cardi is somehow rooted in Nigeria her temper is Nigerian like lol love it”

talkwithkess said: “Why pour her water? That was uncalled for and the person sure deserved what came after.”

itz_abi_young_ wrote: “Cardi B is Burna boy sister”

ahm_bla_ck said:: “The mic sound Confirm say E hit the person for Head”