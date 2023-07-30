Former Big Brother Naija season 7’Level Up’ housemate Hermes Iyele has reacted to the All-Star Edition of the Big Brother reality show in a recently uploaded video.

He revealed that numerous fans have been sending him private messages, asking why he is not part of the current BBNaija edition.

Responding to the inquiries from his fans and concerned individuals, the former housemate explained that he is currently not on the show because the organizers did not invite him.

The reality star said “A lot of y’all poking my DM, my comment section asking why I’m not in the house. Mhen, look at me, I’m fit as fuck. I wanna be in there I didn’t get invited.”

“But I’m thinking, if y’all get to them and shouted my name or I probably demand, I just might. I just might get in there.”

He expressed his readiness to participate if the opportunity arises.

He also mentioned that if his fans demand his inclusion or if he personally reaches out to the show’s organizers, there might be a chance for him to join the other housemates in the BBNaija house.