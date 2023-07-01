Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor popularly known as ChiChi has denied being married with children.

The reality star reacted to the rumours flying around that she was once married with several kids while on the reunion episode of the BBNaija show.

At the beginning of the year, some photos had popped up on social media which captures ChiChi with a man and a child and it was rumoured that they were a family.

Chichi who responded to this revealed that the man in the photos was her father’s last sibling and she doesn’t know where people got the idea that they’re a couple.

She said; “I’ve heard things, that I’m married with kids. That’s my father’s last sibling, so how am I married to my uncle? I don’t even understand.

So many other things and the kind of narratives the housemates have towards me…”

Watch the video below: