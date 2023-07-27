Famous chef Hilda Baci, who flaunts her mysterious boyfriend having a good time at a party, broken hearts of her many male admirers.

The celebrity chef who rose to stardom after winning the Cook-a-Thon has announced that she is dating an unnamed man.

You might remember that a lot of people romantically associated her with the well-known influencer Enioluwa. Nevertheless, the latter had disputed it.

In a video that appeared online, Hilda Baci could be seen tightly embracing her mystery partner as they danced to the music playing in the background

The guy was noticably hiding his face from the camera as they continued to dance to the tone of music blaring from the club’s speakers.

Watch the video below: