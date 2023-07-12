Superstar Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union, has slammed a troll who criticized her for wearing skimpy bikinis at age 50, joking she’ll continue showing off her swimwear until she’s “ass-up in the casket.”

The actress, who often shares behind-the-scenes of her fashion and beauty on social media, appeared on the “Who What Wear with Hillary kerr” podcast last week and opened up about her penchant for posting photos in thong bikinis on Instagram.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’” the “Bring It On” alum remembered.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs,” the “Being Mary Jane” actress clarified.

“And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket,” Union continued.

“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter … This is for you bitch …It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket,” the mom of one quipped.

The actress who recently starred in the Netflix movie “Perfect Find”, and is married to former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, doesn’t shy away from sharing swimsuit snaps on social media, often with her family nearby or when she’s showing some PDA with her hubby.