BBNaija housemate, Cross has lamented over his how chaotic his colleagues have become.

During his diary session with Big Brother he stated that there might be an upheaval boiling in the house.

See their conversation below;

Cross said: “My new housemates are chaotic. They have unsettled issues from previous seasons and its literally liting up. It os not yet on fire but it’s liting up.

This year, I promised myself to be more chilled, loving and show more affection but I think my heart and emotions can’t take it because the people getting upset like CeeC, Alex, Adekunle, I’m getting to know them and caring about them. But their characters and things they are doing are making my emotions really heavy.”

Biggie opined: “You must be really stressed.”

Cross replied: “Yeah, like I really need a massage, a proper massage.”

Biggie questioned: “And who will give you the massage?”

Cross said: “Maybe you can send a masseuse or I’ll look for one of the beautiful ladies here to do it.

“I did a deal with CeeC earlier, but I don’t know if I’m looking forward to the bet because CeeC is actually stressing me out sef so its better you bring a masseuse.”

