Popular Nigerian rapper and Chocolate City signee, Emeka Akumefule, better known by his stage name Blaqbonez, has revealed how superstar singer and his colleague, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, contributed immensely to his music career.

Blaqbonez who spoke in a recent interview with Reality star, Kim oprah on Hip TV’s programme, Trending, revealed that Asake used to assist him in the studio with background vocals before he became popular.

According to the rapper, he has been friends with Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra from the early days of their careers at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.

He said, “I have known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since OAU days.

“Zamorra and Asake have always been great at backups. You know this thing Asake does now with his vocals, he has understood this thing from time.

“So, I used to ask him to help me figure out these things. They’ve always been influential in my music journey because I feel like every phase of BlaqBonez helped build the BlaqBonez that I am now.”