Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, shared a chilling experience of how she narrowly escaped being kidnapped due to her greed for money.

Taking to her Instagram page, she recounted a past incident when she unknowingly got into a car with ritualists while returning from her boss’s office.

According to Juliana, the individuals in the car claimed that someone had left dollars in the boot and offered to share the money with her.

Out of greed, she expressed her interest in sharing the money. They drove her to a location and then asked her to bring her mother’s gold.

Fortunately, Juliana’s house help had a similar experience in a bus, where he almost got scammed as well.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;