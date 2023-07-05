Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, has stressed the effect of Nigerian artist Temilade Openiyi also known as Tems on Wizkid’s music career.

He said the ‘Free mind’ crooner is an impressive stage performer when she sings Essence with Wizkid, but pointed out that she seems irrelevant without the song.

According to Daniel, Tem’s impressive stage performance everytime they sing Essence, is what allowed Wizkid to resurrect his fading career.

Regha made the remarks following the recent Essence Festival, which saw Tems and the Grammy-winning singer reunite on stage after a two-year hiatus.

He stated that she is a rising star with a promising career, but she needs to step up because she does not have a hit song to her name.

He wrote:

“Tems only gets attention as a performer when she sings Essence. She’s a promising upcomer, & is also the main reason why Wizkid was able to revive his music career with the MIL album; But asides collabs, she literally has no hit song of her own. Hope she steps it up. No offense.”