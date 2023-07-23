Nollywood actor, media personality and podcaster, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, popularly known as Taymesan, has recounted the destressing torment he experienced while growing up.

The actor said he was trolled to the point where his self-esteem was “on the floor.”

Taymesan, however, said the trolling made him to extremely work on himself and become who he now is.

Taymesan appeared as a guest on the latest episode of The Nancy Isime Show alongside popular influencer, Enioluwa.

He said:

“One of the things I have done over time, is to do a lot of work on myself. I don’t think I have ever said this anywhere; but growing up, I was really trolled. I was trolled to the point where my self-esteem was on the floor.

“So, this is me coming into UNILAG as one of the most talented persons back in my school in Warri. And when I got into school, I didn’t understand why they were trolling me. I really wanted to be a popular-jingo, be everybody’s guy. But that didn’t happen. So, I was doing only church and just my school works.

“But, you know, one of the things I’m very grateful for, is that those things happen. Because it inspired me to do more. If I were working on a scale of 100, I did 200. I had too much to prove. But my turning point was… UNILAG changed me, I cannot even lie. And this is the first time I’m saying it anywhere.”