Nigerian actor and artiste, Hawwal Ogungbadero, recently shared the story of how he and his team at Black Stereo Music Group (BSMG) achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest recording marathon by multiple artists.

On June 25, 2023, Ogungbadero and his crew members successfully completed a 40-hour and 19-minute recording marathon, breaking the previous record.In a recent interview with TVC, he revealed that the idea came to him in 2022.

Ogungbadero explained,

“In 2022, the idea came to me to attempt a Guinness World Record challenge. I wanted to hold a musical Guinness World Record featuring a variety of artists. I am more focused on the artistic aspect of my career, so I gathered artists in the studio and we decided to embark on the 40-hour and 19-minute journey.”

He acknowledged the challenges they faced, particularly the lack of initial funding required for a Guinness World Record attempt.

However, through the support of blockchain companies and other sponsors, they were able to overcome these hurdles and achieve their goal.

Ogungbadero expressed his gratitude to God and proudly displayed the Guinness World Record certificate he earned for this remarkable accomplishment.