Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman has showered his wife, actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor with sweet words on her birthday.

He took to his verified Instagram page where he considers himself blessed to have Ihuoma as a wife.

Expressing gratitude to God for having a wife like her, he prayed for her to keep being the funniest person in his life.

“Listen.

I am blessed man.

And I am grateful for you.

God bless you, keep you, protect you, uplift you, guide you, guide you, enrich you, and continue to make you the funniest person in my life!

@keonimansuleiman and I love you so much!

Happy Birthday to my Queen!!!”

His wife on her part, while sharing photos of herself, expressed gratitude to God.

Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor stated how blessed, loved, grateful, and favored she is, as she noted how she is God’s child.

“I’m favored (Just like any Name).

I’m blessed. I’m loved. I’m Grateful. I’m God’s child. His blessings and Grace shall forever be with me. He will never forsake me. My name shall open doors for me.

My Generation shall call me blessed.

Happy birthday to me”.