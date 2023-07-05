Fans and admirers of Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni have reason to celebrate as she announces her return to Nigeria.

Tawa took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her husband at the airport, expressing her joy at coming back to her home country after spending 4 years and 3 months abroad.

In a caption accompanying the video, Tawa greeted Nigeria, stating, “Good morning Nigeria. I’m glad to be back home after 4 good years and 3 months.”

Earlier, Tawa Ajisefinni had celebrated her birthday in the United States, as reported by The INFONG. She shared beautiful photos of herself and her husband dressed in traditional attire on her Instagram page to mark the occasion.

WATCH VIDEO OF HER ARRIVAL BELOW;