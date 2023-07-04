Nigerian music sensation, Charles Chibuezechukwu, popularly known as Crayon, has debunked reports that he is 21 years old.

The “Ijo Labalaba” hitmaker disclosed that he is actually going to be 25 this July, not 21 as being reported on social media.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Crayon stated that most information on the internet is false.

He explained that he started schooling at a young age and finished secondary school early, which might have contributed to the wrong information about his age.

Crayon said, “What you see on Wikipedia, sometimes are not accurate. For me, I started schooling at a very young age and I finished my secondary school very young. So all of that [alleged age] is just what you see on the internet mehn. I’m 24, I’m going 25 in July. It’s crazy like sometimes you see some things that are not matching.”

During the interview, Crayon also revealed that he was starstruck the first time he met Wizkid at Don Jazzy’s birthday in 2018. He described the Grammy-winning artist as his “GOAT.”