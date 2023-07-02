Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, better known as Doyin, has expressed her thoughts on the controversial view of abortion.

The former reality star, who identified herself as a pro-choice supporter, claimed that a pregnant woman should have the freedom to choose whether or not to have an abortion if she does not want to bring a child to term.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Doyin’s Corner, she said she did not think abortion was murder when it ended a pregnancy before the embryo developed into a fetus.

In her words;

“I will say I’m pro-choice first of all. Because there are certain circumstances or situations that people find themselves in, it’s not easy to keep the baby.

Sometimes, it’s not even based on the fact that it’s not easy to keep the baby, it is even health complications like ectopic pregnancy for example sometimes they had to take it out. Or situations where someone gets raped for example and they had to take it out. So, in that kind of situations, it’s very different.”