Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire has eulogized her husband, Freddie Leonard as he wins the Best Actor Award at the just concluded maiden edition of the African Indigenous Language Film Festival.

The actress had received the award on behalf of her husband at the event which took place last Friday at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

While receiving the award, Peggy told the audience how her husband mesmerizes her with his acting skills.

According to her, she believes in her man and that’s why she’s proud to call him her husband.

Peggy Ovire went on to recall how she met Freddie Leonard in the movie industry.

She added that it’s been a long journey for him after 20 years of sojourn in the limelight industry.

In her words;

“My husband has been acting for 20 years. I also met him in the industry.

I believe in him

“It’s been a long journey. He’s coming from nowhere and now, he’s here. I also watched him learn his craft. He loves Nollywood, his acting is something else.

“Sometimes, I really wonder how he does it. This a young man who wanted to make something out of nothing. I am proud to call him my husband.

“This award means so much to him and it also encourages him to do more,”

