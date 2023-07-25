Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas has shared adorable photos of her daughter ahead of her 1st birthday.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of her twinning with her daughter in a Barbie-themed shoot.

In her caption, Yetunde Barnabas described her daughter as her biggest gem as she reveals that she will be one year old tomorrow.

While stating that she is in an emotional state, the wife of footballer Olayinka Peters promised to flood her timelines with adorable photos of her bundle of joy.

She wrote;

“See who’s turning ONE tomorrow. Biggest Gem. I am so emotional right now isn’t GOD Great. Get ready for ur timeline to be flooded”.

See her post below;

ALSO READ: “They said the show is toxic and wouldn’t return to BBN” – Christy O shocked at seeing some colleagues on ‘All Stars’