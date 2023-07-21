Popular Nollywood actor Ray Emodi has opened up about his recent struggles with anxiety and its severe effects.

The actor made this known in a post on his official Instagram, claiming that he has been receiving treatment since 2015.

Ray Emodi pointed out that the physicians gave him a prescription to prevent stress and that he has now halted acting till further notice.

The actor also begged his creditors to be patient with him while he made the repayment to them.

He said: “I am suffering from anxiety. I’ve been receiving treatment for this since 2015, and one of the requirements is not to overwork.

“I have been having serious symptoms of late, and for this reason, I will not be able to continue with film work for the foreseeable future. Please allow me some time to refund your money. I apologize for any inconvenience. The medical establishment that has been handling my case is called Synapse, based in Abuja”

Many people took to his comment section to wish him well as they advised him to also visit the gym.

Reacting…

aizejeweleries_store: “Start a gym !! That really help me a lot!! Gym make u feel better trust me !! It regulate every fear and all!! I suffer anxiety for so long was even addict to drugs , taking pills to sleep ! Immediately I started gym, I find my self so happy and relaxed”

pureme001: “Bro just come to South Africa and fix this once for all and get back ur business as usual… Nigeria doctor don’t have enough equipment to handle anxiety disorders”

cleopatracedar_: “I suffered from the same too,how God healed me is what I can’t explain,,,he will do the same for you….Quick recovery”

nancyisimeofficial: “Feel better soon”