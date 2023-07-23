Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor, has revealed that her major deal breaker in a relationship is stinginess.

She said that if she is dating a man nd realises that he is stingy or cannot keep to his word, that is grounds enough for her to leave him.

The Nollywood thespian made this known during an interview as she also revealed that she cannot get married to a fellow entertainer.

The screen goddess said; “My major deal breaker in a relationship is stinginess, and a man who cannot keep to his word. The feeling (I have for him) will disappear like it was never there (laughs).”

On whether she would date her colleagues, she said, “In recent times, I have come to realise that I should never say ‘never’, because sometimes, life happens and one could find oneself in situations where one had said ‘never.’ However, the truth is that when one decides to marry an entertainer, one would need to slow down (one’s career) at some point for the sake of the kids. It is the woman who has to slow things down. Hence, I don’t ever want to find myself in such a situation.”

She also talked about how she handles the stressful part of fame, saying; “Every good thing in life comes with a price. Pressure creates diamond, and fire refines gold. Therefore, I cannot complain about the stress and hurdles. Every bad experience I have suffered throughout my career has helped to make me who I am today.”