A Nigerian lady has admitted that she broke off contact with a man who was courting her because he kept sending her N20,000.

The young woman identified on Twitter as @MedlynnB claimed that the man enjoyed making promises but would only follow through by sending N20,000.

She clarified that she didn’t have a problem with his gesture because of its little size, but rather because he frequently makes empty promises after promising to do anything.

The lady claimed that she could no longer believe his words because he always sends the same amount regardless of what he promises.

Medlynn claimed that because she has her own standards and is aware of her value, she was unable to keep tolerating such.

