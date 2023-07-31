Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has said that he’s passionately watching the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition while he is abroad.

The renowned music star made this known through his official Twitter page as he confessed to being a great fan of the show.

The singer also gave shout out to Kiddwaya and Neo Akpofure whom he described as his brothers, stating that he’s very much excited about having them in the house.

Davido wrote;

“So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house 🇳🇬… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package 😂😂”

Reacting…

@khaleedSZN said: “I been talk say men that watch bbn are sus, but i take my words back now.”

@elvis_osawe observed: “Obo self Dey watch big brother but some people Wey claim say nah Dem wise pass for the country say the show nah rubbish.

Make I come Dey go ahbeg.”

@ThatAbakwaGirl wrote: “😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 you’re not ashamed to sneak your fave in like this?”

@toyor_pr noted: “Always helping others🤝. 001 for a reason”