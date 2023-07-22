BBNaija star Oluwabamike Adebuniyan, popularly known as BamBam has said that she only cares about her husband’s opinions and not what internet trolls say.

The reality TV star appeared as a guest on Punch Saturday Beats and she spoke on how she feels about cyber bullies and their opinions.

According to the mother of two, everyone is entitled to hold whatever opinion they wish; however, those that matter most to her are those of Teddy A, her husband.

She said:

“I do not care about trolls (cyber bullies), because it is important that the world knows that everyone is entitled to their opinions. It will only matter if the troll is from my mother and my father. Even at that, what matters the most is what I feel about myself. My husband is the only one who can hurt me with his words, because I love him so much. His opinion matters the most to me. I do not live for trolls, unless I want to be suiucidal.”

BamBam also expressed her desire to act and make her own movies.

BamBam said,

“I am really passionate about filmmaking. Acting and producing my own films are really something that I look forward to doing. I am currently working with some film producers to do something. I have some stories I have written but the budget is much. I also have an interest in reality shows, and I am working on producing some.”