Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna has advised young ladies never to depend on their boyfriends for money.

While sharing the advice, Phyna revealed how she has been dependent since her school days and has never depended on anyone for money.

According to the reality star, she started hustling when she was in secondary school and doesn’t rely on anyone.

Phyna advised ladies not to expect money from any man while encouraging them to buckle up and meet their own needs by themselves.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I don’t expect money from any man, I’ve been hustling for myself since secondary school. My father is still alive, he’s not rich, and that is why I have to work hard to sustain myself. No woman should expect a soft life from men, you have to hustle so that you can cater for yourself, but if he’s capable of giving you money, you can take it and enjoy it with him.”

Watch the video below: