Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman or Ruggedybaba, has lost his father.

The veteran music star shared the sad news via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Ruggedman revealed that he doesn’t know how he feel and what to feel since his father was confirmed dead.

ALSO READ: “Are You Enjoying Your Side Chick Embarrass Your Wife” – Uche Maduagwu Quizzes Davido Over His Silence

He simply wrote, “I don’t even know how I feel or what to feel. Rip dad.”

As of the time of this report, the cause of his dad’s death is yet unknown.

See the post below;

ALSO READ; Man Wakes Up To Make Coffee, Finds Hungry Looking Lion Staring At Him Though Kitchen Window (VIDEO)