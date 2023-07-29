Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has finally spoken up after being dragged aggressively by her colleague, Angela Okorie.

It would be recalled that actresses Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu have been targets of unsavoury attacks from Angela Okorie over a compounded dispute including betrayal.

Uche Elendu revealed during a recent interview with Punch Saturday Beats that she doesn’t react to every sound that is aimed at her.

The delectable Nollywood actress suggested that celebrities should avoid voicing out their grievances on social media and instead utilize appropriate channels for their concerns.

She said;

“As you all know, it is only a dog that sees another dog barking and starts to bark. I am not one, so I cannot react to every noise. As far as I am concerned, there is really nothing to react to.”

We have a body where people should take their complaints to for them to be resolved amicably. But, people have turned social media to a court; thereby making a fool of themselves by ranting on issues that could be resolved amicably.

Many people feel that going to social media would probably make the other party less attractive to brands, and give them a bad name. Most of them go on to social media to spread lies to tarnish the image of the person they are having issues with. Like they say, ‘a clear conscience fears no accusation’. When one is sure of who one is, one does not need to join the bandwagon. When I see things like that, I know what they are trying to do. But, I know who I am. I know that what belongs to me will definitely come to me. That’s why I pay deaf ears to things like that. They don’t move me.”